Mediators urged to save Ghana from disputes

Mr Austin Gamey, Chief Executive Officer of the Gamey and Gamey Group, has said the current myriad of disputes in chieftaincy, religious, educational, political, business, sports and entertainment sectors, calls for the active attention of professional mediators.

He therefore tasked mediators to be proactive in saving the country from the increasing number of disputes that are creating tension in the various sectors of the economy.

Mr Gamey made this known at the closing session of the Gamey and Gamey Group’s Professional Executive Masters in Appropriate Dispute Resolution (PEM ADR) training course in Accra.

He said the nation needs to be saved from disputes and conflicts that continue to affect the social fibre, stressing that, “mediators have to help Ghana to develop through amicable resolution of disputes for sustained national peace and cohesion”.

Citing a number of perennial chieftaincy disputes as well as disputes in the corporate and financial sectors that risk affecting the national economy, Mr. Gamey encouraged mediators to offer the necessary support.

Mr Gamey said although ADR is voluntary, practitioners need to draw the attention of stakeholders in dispute situations to consider negotiation, mediation or arbitration, in view of the growing adoption of Mediation and ADR in general in Ghana.

He commended the trainees for successfully undergoing the course, and urged them to use the skills acquired to support the growth of the ADR industry in Ghana.

He also challenged the Ghanaian mediators to explore opportunities of intervening in international disputes.

Mr Saeed Musah-Khaleepha, Acting Executive Director of the Gamey and Company ADR Centre, whilst congratulating the new mediators for the achievement, reminded them of the challenges ahead in practicing as professional mediators.

He was optimistic, however that the knowledge acquired would enable them to overcome the challenges, and therefore urged them to continue to develop themselves.

Mr Thomas A. Atiah, Greater Accra Regional Officer of the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU) and a course leader, gave the assurance that they would effectively deplore the skills acquired to enhance their relationships in their organisation, as well as help to resolve disputes in their communications.

Source: GNA