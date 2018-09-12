Dalex Finance aims to become Ghana’s first virtual finance company

Dalex Finance and Leasing Company has opened a state-of-the-art Call Centre at the Accra Digital Centre, which forms part of measures to become the first virtual finance company in Ghana.

“This facility is another step in consolidating our leadership in the use of technology to deliver financial products and services.

“We are creating opportunities for young people and that is exciting,” Mr Kenneth Thompson Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance stated at the opening of the centre.

The Dalex Finance Call Centre will enhance the company’s engagement with current and potential clients and also serve as a rich data source for the improvement of current products and the development of new ones.

Mr Thompson explained that the company is leading a robust corporate culture of unparalled customer service and the highest levels of employee productivity in the Ghanaian financial sector.

He said Dalex Finance has invested considerable resources to define and entrench its corporate culture in the financial sector, stressing that; “We have a clear strategy to help transform the Ghanaian financial sector into a truly financial service”.

Mr Thompson said the Call Centre, being powered by Delaphone Ghana, would also serve as an interactive English, Ga, Twi and Ewe portal for clients.

He said the Call Centre will initially support Dalex SWIFT, Dalex SNAP and Fixed Deposit Account holders. Dalex currently has a client base of over 100,000.

“I would like to thank all of our customers for their continued loyalty over the years. I am proud of all that we have achieved so far with your support, and look forward to sharing in our mutual successes in the future,” Mr Thompson noted.

Dalex Finance, established and licensed by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), is wholly Ghanaian owned and operated. Over the last four years, the company’s turnover has grown by over 100 per cent on a compound annual basis.

Dalex Finance has a nationwide operation. It employs over 3,000 persons, has ten branches and 120 sales points.

Source: GNA