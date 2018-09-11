Baker remanded for alleged anal sex

A 34-year old baker, who allegedly had anal sex with a 13 year old girl at Madina, has been remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mike Danso, charged with defilement, has pleaded not guilty.

Danso is expected to reappear before the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku on September 24.

Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo said the complainant is a Latex Foam agent at Madina and a neighbour to the victim’s grandmother.

ASP Boafo said the victim resides with her grandmother, who is a baker at Madina.

According to prosecution, the accused person works with the victim’s grandmother and usually every morning at about 0400 hours, Danso wakes up the children in the house to start their daily chores.

Prosecution said somewhere July this year, during the early hours of the day, when Danso went to wake up the children, he had sexual intercourse with the victim through her anus before waking the rest up.

The Prosecution said this act was repeated on four occasions and the victim kept her ordeal to herself until she gathered courage to narrate the torment to her 14-year old elder sister.

The information reached her grandmother and while the family was deliberating on the issue, Prosecution said the complainant, who is a neighbour heard them and lodged a complaint at the Domestic Violence and Victims’ Support Unit, Madina.

Prosecution said the victim and her grandmother were invited to the Unit and issued with a medical report form for the victim to be examined by a medical officer.

ASP Boafo said the police then arrested Danso and he was charged.

Source: GNA