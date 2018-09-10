Kwesi Appiah told to stop the experimentation

Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong, a veteran coach, has entreated Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, to stop using the national team for experiments and invite tried and tested players to help achieve success.

The aftermath of Black Stars defeat against the Harambee Stars of Kenya, has aroused talks about the inclusion of certain key players, who were left out of the squad for various reasons.

But, coach Sarpong has reiterated the need to recall Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew Brothers to resolved isseus amicably to ensure the progress of the team.

“The likes of Asamoah Gyan, the Ayew brothers are still active and I think they need to come back. Kwesi Appiah should know how to manage the egos of some players, because they have seen it all and he should try and manage the situation to prevent it from escalating beyond repairs,” he told GNA Sports in an interview.

He added that, “If we embark on mass changes in the team, we might not get the needed stabilty as new players should only be introduced into the team to strengthen certain positions, but a wholesale change doesn’t help team building,” he said.

The experienced coach was pessimistic about Ghana’s qualification, if things were not done in the right as Ghana’s qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations could be in jeopardy.

“We have four matches to go and if we keep on experimenting, we might not see the light of day, so I think it’s about time we stop the experimentation and bring players who are tried an tested,” he ended.

Source: GNA