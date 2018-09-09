Yendi Municipal Assembly supports persons with disabilities

The Yendi Municipal Assembly has supported 36 persons with disabilities (PWDs) with various items and cash amounts totalling GH¢27,000.00 to improve their living conditions.

The beneficiaries included 11 pupils who received educational materials, four tertiary students receiving GH¢1,000.00 each, five persons receiving ruminants while one person received farm inputs.

The others are four traders who received GH¢500.00 each to expand their businesses, and six received cash for their medical treatment among others.

Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussif, the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, who presented the items to the beneficiaries, said the Disability Fund for the Third Quarter had been disbursed to the PWDS in accordance with the new guidelines of disbursement, to ensure sustainability.

He advised the beneficiaries to use the items and money judiciously to better their lives and advised the pupils and students to take their studies seriously.

Alhaji Yussif assured those who had not benefited that they would be catered for during the next disbursement.

He commended them for forming a strong association in the Municipality, which makes the Assembly’s work easier through their collaboration.

Mr Dawuni Abdul-Yakubu Major, the Chairman of the Yendi PWDs, thanked the Government through the Yendi Municipal Assembly for the gesture.

He called on all the PWDs to ensure that they registered with the association to benefit from supports by the Government, the Assembly and other Non-Governmental Organisations.

Source: GNA