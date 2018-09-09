Harambee Stars stun Black Stars

The Black Stars succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against the Harambee Stars of Kenya in the second Group F qualifier in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday.

An own goal by Nicholas Opoku ensured all three points by the Harambee Stars who moved level on points with the Black Stars in a very tight group.

Ghana controlled the game from the start as they stringed some beautiful passes in the midfield area but lack potency upfront with Ghana striker Majeed Warris staying isolated.

The Kenyans were very dangerous in their attack as they often demonstrated pace on the left flank as they tested Ghana goalkeeper with some ferecious hit.

But it was the Harambee Stars who broke the deadlock on the stroke of halftime after Micheal Olunga delightful cross was met by Ghana defender Opoku, as he struck the ball past Richard Ofori.

After recess, Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah brought on Rapheal Dwamena as the Black Stars searched for much needed equalizer but the Kenya defence stood resolute.

Joash Onyango was in the 62nd minute sent off, after a reckless challenge on Christain Atsu.

The Black Stars were handed a man advantage, over their counterparts, but they couldnt capitalize as the

Kenyans held on to record a remarkable victory against their Ghanaian counterparts.

The second group game would see Ethiopia take on Siera Leone in the other group game.

