NDC criticizes NCCE statement on political party vigilantism

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) over its condemnation of the formation political party vigilante groups.

A statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said that had come a little too late.

It expressed excitement at decision by individual members of the NDC to take charge of their personal security by organizing themselves into groups to provide security for their lives and property of their party.

The statement expressed the party’s support for any such group formed for “this purpose”.

This it added had become necessary by the failure of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rein in its vigilante groups, who had since the party’s electoral victory, had “virtually over-powered the state security and rendered them ineffective in their bid to protect life and property of fellow citizens”.

“We were all witnesses to the loud silence, the helpless response of the state security and the protection of the judiciary, when the Delta Forces visited terror on the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator and their subsequent invasion of the Kumasi Circuit Court to free their colleagues who were being tried for the brutalization of the said Security Coordinator.”

It alleged that the same NPP vigilante group unlawfully seized two NDC party vehicles under bizarre circumstances, and said those vehicles were still in the custody of the Jubilee House security, even after submission of all the relevant documents to the transport officer there.

The statement also spoke of the attack on the residence of the NDC Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, Mr. Eric Opoku amid gunshots.

“We have all been witnesses to the various episodes of terrorism, intimidation and brutalization of our functionaries by these NPP vigilante groups and not on any single occasion did we see an attempt by the NCCE or any section of moral society to condemn these acts of terrorism from these NPP vigilante groups.”

“Unfortunately, this NCCE condemnation has come in rather too late in the day.

We have allowed the NPP to perpetrate these acts of injustice to our members for far too long.

We shall not miss any opportunity to protect the lives and property of our people.”

Source: GNA