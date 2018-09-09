Businessman in court over fraud

Moro Mohammed, a 54-year-old businessman, who allegedly took GHC82,000.00 from a car dealer under the pretext of supplying him seven auctioned vehicles, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Mohammed, charged with conspiracy to defraud and defrauding by false pretences has, however, pleaded not guilty. His accomplice, Kwasi Haizel, is at large.

The Court, presided by Mrs Afi Agbanu Kudomo, admitted Mohammed to bail in the sum of GHC90,000.00 with two sureties to reappear on September 27.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector W. Nyadikor, said in February, this year, Mohammed approached the complainant, Alhaji Rashid Mohammed, who was friend and convinced him that Kwesi Haizel had some assorted vehicles for sale but those vehicles were in a garage.

Prosecution said Mohammed (the accused person) took the complainant to the garage to inspect the cars and the complainant expressed interest in seven out of the lot.

According to prosecution, the seven assorted cars were estimated at GHC82,000.00 and the complainant paid the money to the accused person.

Prosecution said the accused person, however, informed the complainant that there was a matter pending at the High Court in respect of the vehicles and the complainant should wait patiently for the court’s verdict so the vehicles would be delivered to him.

Police investigations at the High Court, however, revealed that the auctioning of the vehicles was not assigned to Mohammed and his accomplice as they alleged.

Based on that, prosecution said the complainant demanded his money but his demands fell on deaf eyes.

Source: GNA