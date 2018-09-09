ICU President to visit Ghana

The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF), would host Dr. Mohamed Wagih Azzam, the 1st Vice President of the International Cycling Union (UCI), on a three day visit.

Dr. Azzam, would be in Ghana from 11th-14th of September, 2018, to supervise the growth of the sport.

A statement from the GCF said, Dr. Azzam, who doubles as the President of the Egyptian Cycling Federation, would inspect the progress of preparations towards the upcoming Africa Para Championship, to be held early in December.

The Cycling Chief is expected to meet the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Asiamah, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Bishop Cornelius Adja Cofie, President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC), officials of the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the entire Cycling fraternity.

Dr. Azzam, has been very instrumental in the growth of Ghana cycling and has ensured that the sport was re-admitted into the world body some 10 years ago, after its dismemberment some years back.

It is the first time, a top official of the wheeler body is visiting the country since the inception of the sport.

Source: GNA