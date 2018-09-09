Home / Sports / Ghana beat Togo to qualify for Semis

Ghana beat Togo to qualify for Semis

4 hours ago Sports Leave a comment

The Black Starlets of Ghana, defeated their Togolese counterparts 2-1 to progress to the semi finals of this year’s West Africa Football Union (WAFU) competition  in Niger.

With this victory, the Starlets have set a possible clash against their arch-rivals Nigeria.

Ghana topped Group A with four points after drawing with Niger in the opening match, as they progress to the next round with host Niger.

The winner of the competition would secure the only spot available for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Tanzania.

Source: GNA

 

 

 

 

Check Also

No injury concerns for Kwadwo Asamoah – Kwaku Yeboah

Mr. Dan Kweku Yeboah, spokesperson for Ghana Liaison team, has dispelled rumours that Ghana and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions

wordpress theme powered by jazzsurf.com

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved