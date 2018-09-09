Ghana beat Togo to qualify for Semis

The Black Starlets of Ghana, defeated their Togolese counterparts 2-1 to progress to the semi finals of this year’s West Africa Football Union (WAFU) competition in Niger.

With this victory, the Starlets have set a possible clash against their arch-rivals Nigeria.

Ghana topped Group A with four points after drawing with Niger in the opening match, as they progress to the next round with host Niger.

The winner of the competition would secure the only spot available for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Tanzania.

Source: GNA