Carpenter jailed 20 years for robbing GH¢30.00

A thirty- two years old carpenter, Ali Mohammed, has been jailed 20 years for shooting and robbing an Okada operator GH¢30.00 in Ashaiman.

The complainant, Mr Razak Ibrahim, 21 years old, told the court that, the accused person on the 14 July, 2017, hired his service to take him to an unknown location at Santeo within the Ashaiman municipality.

According to the commercial motor bike (Okada) operator, the convicted person requested for his mobile phone to make a call.

He further noted that, the convict then pulled a locally manufactured pistol and ordered him to stop.

Razak Ibrahim told the court that, the convicted person turned off the engine of the motor -bike and shot him in his left thigh after which he robbed him of GH¢30.00.

The complainant further indicated that, the convict wanted to snatch his motorbike.

“I resisted him in a scuffle and I shouted for help. Some people came to my aid which led to his arrest,” he told the court.

Ali Mohammed denied the charge but later pleaded guilty and prayed for mercy.

The presiding judge of the Ashaiman Circuit court, Mr Gabriel Mate -Teye, upheld the charge of robbery contrary to section 149 of Act 26/60 as amended by Act 646 of 2003.

Mr.Mate-Teye noted that the convicted person had knowledge of his intent and that he must face the full rigours of the law to serve as a deterrent to other criminals.

Source: GNA