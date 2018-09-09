Court fines businessman for biting soldier’s lip

The Ashaiman Circuit court presided over by Mr.Gabriel Mate – Teye, has fined a businessman, Richard Agbenyegah, GH¢2,400 for assaulting a soldier.

Lance Corporal Prosper Gbekor Amegashie, the soldier based in Tamale, told the court that on 24th April 2018, the accused person was seen on a motor bike with a pillion rider at Jericho, a suburb of Ashaiman.

According to him, the accused person upon getting closer to his car, started assaulting him verbally and hit a friend siting in the car with his helmet.

The soldier further explained that, he later alighted to ask the accused person the reason for his verbal assault and the subsequent attack on his friend.

“He again hit me on the chest three times with his helmet so I held him and then he bit my lower lip and then took to his heels, ‘ he added.

The prosecuting officer, Inspector Nunoo Mensah, said on 29 April 2018, his attention was drawn to the issue and instructed his men to conduct investigations into the case.

Inspector Nunoo Mensah further noted that, after the investigation, the accused person was found to have committed the crime and was brought before the court.

The accused person, Richard Agbenyegah, told the court that he bit the lower lip of the soldier in self defence.

He then pleaded guilty and prayed the court for mercy.

The 35 years old businessman fined 200 penalty units or in default serve 36 months in jail

He was again ordered to compensate the complainant with an amount of GH¢470.00, being his medical bill.

Source: GNA