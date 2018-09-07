Christian Council commiserates with Kofi Annan’s family

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has called on the family members of the Late Kofi Annan, a former General-Secretary of the United Nations to console them over their loss.

The Rt. Rev. Dr. Seth Agidi, Chairman of CCG, and Rev. Dr. Cyril Fayose, the General Secretary, led a delegation of the Council to visit the family’s residence at North Legon in Accra.

The visit was intended to console the family and to pray for their wellbeing as they mourn their dear one.

In a remark, Rev Agidi praised Kofi Annan for his exemplary leadership skills that made him accepted by people of different religions and races.

He noted that on the local front, Kofi Annan epitomized the capabilities inherent in the Ghanaian, adding that, his rise to the highest office in the United Nations brought about a resurgence of hope to black Africans and Ghanaians in particular.

Rev Fayose on his part, said the mediation roles played by Kofi Annan resulted in peace in many parts of the world.

He urged Ghanaians in leadership roles to learn from his calm but firm nature that endeared him to many people.

A representative of the family thanked the CCG for their visit and asked for the prayers of the Council and all Christians in the nation.

The Chairman signed a book of condolence on behalf of the CCG and pledged the Council’s continuous support “as the nation prepares to give our departed statesman and world leader a befitting burial. “

Source: GNA