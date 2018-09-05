KAIPC Commandant lauds the Konrad Adenauer Foundation

Air Vice Marshall Griffiths S. Evans, Commandant, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), has lauded the Konrad Adenauer Foundation for their continuous effort and commitment to promote the Women Peace and Security Agenda.

“It has been observed that, though there are no legal or regulatory barriers against women’s enlistment in our Armed Forces, certain barriers continue to impede on the full participation of women in the Force,” Air Vice Marshall Evans stated at the opening of a two-day workshop on Increasing Women’s Leadership Roles in the West African Armies.

“Additionally, there are other hindrances which female officers often encounter throughout their professional career in the Service. These obstacles tend to place unspoken limitations on the progression of the female officers, thus indirectly discouraging some women from enlisting or striving towards higher positions in the army,” he said.

“This two-day workshop is planned to address some of these challenges and to also provide a critical examination of the current status of women in the West African armies,” he added.

This, he explained, would be done with the hope of understanding how to attract and support the recruitment and careers of women in the Forces.

The Commandant said in addition to discussions on the current and future training and mentoring needs for Service Women, discussions would be geared towards strengthening the advocacy strategies for increasing women’s leadership in the Armed Forces.

He noted that all these would be translated into an action plan for a mentorship and leadership programme for young women, already in or young women seeking a career in the Armed Forces.

“It is hoped that, the workshop will become an annual event that creates a platform to advocate for Women’s Leadership Roles in the West African Army,” Air Vice Marshall Evans stated.

The workshop was organised by the KAIPTC’s Women Peace and Security Institution (WPSI), in collaboration with the Security Policy Dialogue (SIPODI) of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

It brought together 35 participants from West African armies as well as specialists in strategic and security studies.

Mr Tinko Weibezahl, Director, SIPODI, Konrad Adenauer Foundation, said women play critical roles in the Armed Forces of every nation.

He said the Foundation wants to make it easier for women to attain leadership roles in the military, thus the workshop.

Madam Joana Ama Osei-Tutu, Head, WPSI, said the workshop had been organised to discuss recent developments in the employment framework of women in the Armed Forces.

She noted that there were no legal or regulatory barriers against women’s enlistment in Ghana’s Armed Forces; however, the challenge had always been how to increase their numbers in leadership roles.

She said at the end of their deliberations, they would come out with recommendations to the Armed Forces on how to get more women into leadership roles.

Source: GNA