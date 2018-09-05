First Lady supports pupils across the country with educational supplies

As public schools prepare to reopen on Tuesday, September 11, for a new academic year, the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has presented assorted educational items to thousands of pupils in Basic Schools across the country.

So far, 11 districts from all the 10 regions have been presented with 20 boxes of shoes summing up to almost 480 pairs in each box, as well as five Maxi-cartons of educational materials from the Samaritan’s Purse.

Mrs. Akosua Newman, the Director of Operations of the Rebecca Foundation, who presented the items on behalf of the First Lady to representatives of the beneficiary districts, expressed the hope that the items would help increase and sustain school enrolment, especially of the girl-child.

Mrs. Susan Akomeah, Municipal Chief Executive of the Konongo Municipal Assembly, on their behalf, expressed her gratitude to the First Lady and her Rebecca Foundation for the gesture and pledged to ensure that the items were equitably distributed towards achieving the desired results.

The Upper Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, Konongo in the Ashanti Region, Banda in the Brong Ahafo, Yendi in the Northern Region and Wa West and Bawku in the Upper West and Upper East Regions are beneficiaries.

Likewise, the Krachi East in the Volta Region, Cape Coast in the Central Region, the Ahanta West District in the Western Region, among others.

Source: GNA