Businessman elected Ashanti Region NDC chairman

Mr. Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews, a businessman was given the nod as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) congress held at Kumawu, to elect executives to lead the party to year 2020,

He garnered 699 votes to beat his three other contenders.

Mr. Joseph Yamin, his closest contestant trailed behind him with a difference of 88 votes after securing 611 ballots.

The losing candidates, Mr. Thomas Kwadwo Braimah and Mr Kwadwo Adu Gyamfi had 18 and 8 votes respectively.

The Ashanti Regional congress held at the Tweneboah Koduah SHS at Kumawu, was graced with the presence of some party stalwarts such as, Mr. Johnson Kwadwo Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the party, Madam Betty Mould-Iddrisu, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka Member of Parliament, among others personalities.

Despite some earlier rumpus which delayed the commencement of the polls from 9am to 5pm, the event passed off successfully.

The disturbances were reported to have been ignited by some people reported to be followers of Mr Yamin, a contestant for the chairmanship position, but the swift intervention of the military, restored the peace.

The first Vice Chairman position went to Alhaji Salisu Musah, who polled 448 votes, whiles Alhaji Sannie Abdulai secured the 2nd Vice chair position with 210 ballots.

The other contestants who lost the fray were; Mr. Martin Asamoah Atuahene, who had 203 votes, Nana Prempeh Amankwaah, 193, Mr. Kwame Adarkwah, 86, Mr. Alex Sawyer Attivor, 83, Madam Ama Sarpomaa 83 and Mr. Mike Amedor, 23.

Mr. Kwame Zu won the Secretary position with 757 votes to beat Mr. Evans Amankwah who had 583 votes, whiles the Deputy Secretary position went to Mr. Mathew Kojo Njourkone, who polled 674 votes as against Mr. Charles Agyemang and Mr. Mohammed Awal Swallah, who had 290 and 373 votes respectively.

Mr. Isham Alhassan won the Organizer position with 892 votes whiles Mr. Abass Mubarak Abass, trailed him with 240 votes.

The losing contestants, Mr. Justice Haroun Alfa, Mr. Godwin Bobobee and Mr. Keteke secured 240, 55, 106 and 42 votes respectively.

Mr. Alhaji Bashiru Amissah emerged as the Deputy Organizer with 460 votes to defeat Mr. Robert Owusu Tilton who bagged 313 votes.

Those who lost the position were; Mr. Joe Tetteh securing 284 votes, Mr. Abdul Latif Abdullai, 131, Mr. Baba Ahmed Mohammed, 101 and Chief Osman Salam, 48 votes.

The Regional Treasurer position was won by Mr. Hopeson Keku, when he bagged 586 votes to beat his closest contestant Mr Marvin Fraser, who also had 557 ballots.

Mr. Sumaila Ali Futa, was returned unopposed for the Zongo Caucus position.

Mr. Prince Attah won the Deputy Treasurer position with 510 votes to beat the losing contestants, namely Mr. Alex Yaw-Poku, Mr. Adjei Baffuor Acquah and Mr. Ahmed Rufai.

The Communication Officer position was taken by Mr. Abass Nurudeen polling 608 votes, whiles Mr. Solomon Anane and Mr. Fuseini Donkor had 423 and 306 votes respectively, to get out of the race.

Mr. Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei secured the Deputy Communication Officer position with the highest number of votes of 1,129 in the Regional elections to win over Mr. Wofa Attah, who had 197 votes.

Source: GNA