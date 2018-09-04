Court remands two farmers for possessing 3 bags of cannabis

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded two farmers into police custody for allegedly possessing three travelling bags containing compressed leaves believed to be Indian hemp without authority.

The pleas of Frank Yeoda and Michael Namekor were not taken and they will make their next appearance on September 26.

Superintendent of Police Patience Mario told the Court presided over by Madam Afi Agbanu Kudormor that the Prosecution Witnesses are officers from the Kaneshie Police Station in Accra, whereas the accused persons are farmers in the Volta Region.

On August 26, this year, at about 0830 hours, the police received information that the two were about to transport quantities of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis at the Metro Mass Transport yard, located at Kaneshie.

The Prosecution said police quickly moved in and found the three travelling bags containing 132 compressed parcels of the leaves.

The Police interrogated the accused persons and they admitted ownership, confessing that they were sending the bags to Dunkwa, to be given to one “Rasta”.

After further investigation, they were put before the Court.

Meanwhile, the Court has ordered that the exhibit be sent to the Forensic Laboratory for examination.

Source: GNA