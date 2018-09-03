Prof Busia’s anniversary commences at Wenchi

The commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the death of the late Professor Kofi Abrefa Busia, commenced at Wenchi his hometown in the Brong-Ahafo Region on Saturday, with a massive clean-up exercise to rid the municipality of filth.



The ceremony for the late Ghana’s Prime Minister, in the Second Republic, is being organized by the Busia Institute of Rural and Democratic Development (BIRDD) in collaboration with the Sofoase Yefri clan, the Royal Family of Prof Busia.



BIRDD is a foundation which promotes the ideals of Prof Busia.



More than 300 people participated in the clean-up exercise, which lasted for about five hours, and they desilted choked gutters, weeded bushes areas, picked and burnt plastic waste as well as swept the entire street of the municipality.



The participants included religious organisatons, public and private institutions, corporate bodies, students, and political parties.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Nana Adom Busia, the Secretary to the Planning Committee of the anniversary stressed the need to showcase the legacies of the late Premier to enable especially the youth in politics today to understand the concept of democracy and good governance.



He expressed regret that many youth of today in politics were mostly pre-occupied with wealth and power, which he noted remained the major factors leading to rife in corruption and occultism.



Nana Busia appealed to all indigenes of Wenchi home and abroad to support programmes lined up for the anniversary celebration.



Describing Prof Busia as a celebrated Ghanaian, African scholar and astute politician, Mr Albert Ameyaw, a founding member of the BIRDD, observed that the modern era had presented many opportunities for the youth to study and achieve higher academic excellence.



He urged the youth in politics to be imbibed with the ideals and principles of Prof Busia which is patriotism and nation building.



Mr Ameyaw said a grand durbar would be organized at Wenchi on Saturday September 8, to climax the weeklong celebration.



Other programmes include float, football gala and indoor games as well as thanksgiving service which would held at the Wenchi Methodist Church.



Source: GNA