Western Corridor Fibre Optic project to boost broadband connectivity – Bawumia

The $42 million Western Corridor Fibre Optic Project, which is a private sector-led initiative is to ensure access to high quality, fast, reliable and affordable broadband network service within the Western Region.

The Western Corridor project to be executed within 18months would involve the laying of about 881 kilometre in-land fibre optic cables for an extensive broadband network passing through major towns such as Takoradi, Atuabo, Elubo, Enchi, Amoya, Asawinso, Sefwi Wiawso, Awaso and Bibiani.

The project being executed by Spectrum Fibre Company, a Ghanaian owned Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) would ensure local communities, government business and key sectors operating within the Western Corridor of the country have access to fast, reliable and affordable broadband network services.

It would further connect some major towns in the Brong Ahafo including Goaso, Berekum, Sunyani and would complete the loop in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President who cut the sod for the start of the construction of the Western Corridor Fibre Optic Infrastructure Project at Takoradi in the Western Region said it was a whole new opportunity for businesses, schools, homes and the nation at large.

He said communication technology was moving at a fast speed and Ghana could not afford to stay behind hence the investment in modern technology adding, “Government is poised to formalise the economy through digitisation and leveraging of Information, Communication Technology (ICT).”

“We are also pleased with the assistance of the Denmark government for handing over the Eastern Corridor Fibre Optic Network Extension Project to the Ministry of Communications”.

The project which connects the Eastern Corridor Optic Fibre from Ho to Accra links about 120 communities along the way, adding that the Western Corridor fibre project fitted into government’s desire to expand ICT as an enabler of change connectivity, ease of doing business and economic enhancement.

Dr Bawumia said the government established the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) to help Ghana develop commercially viable infrastructure projects through private sector participation.

“It is very gratifying to see them respond to this challenge by working with the local Ghanaian sponsors to provide this critical communications infrastructure…it is a home-grown solution and I look forward to seeing many more GIIF led examples of this going forward”, he added.

The Western Corridor Project, expected to create 12,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase, would involve the development, finance, construction and operation of an ultra-modern back haul and broadband communication infrastructure.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIIF, Solomon Asamoah pointed out that ICT was a principle source of growth and job creation and that the project would contribute to the country’s transformation because of the various anticipated project outcomes.

Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi, Board Chairman of GIIF said the office was enthused about the willingness of the wholly owned Ghanaian company to develop an ICT project which could become a strategic asset for the country’s economic growth.

Mr Frank Osei -Wusu who spoke on behalf of the initiators of the project said the company aimed at contributing its quota through continuous innovation and investment in critical ICT infrastructure that provided the bedrock for active commercial participation.

The Western Regional Minister, Dr Kweku Afriyie expressed his excitement about the numerous benefits the project would offer the people of the region including; job creation, easy access to quality education and assisting in the mining and the oil and gas operations.

Source: GNA