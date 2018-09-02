High Court quashes suspension of Wa Polytechnic Rector

The Wa High Court has set aside the suspension of Professor Emmanuel Owusu-Marfo, the Rector of Wa Polytechnic, paving way for his return to office and resume official duties.

Presiding Judge Justice Kwasi Boakye granted the application of the complainant [Professor Owusu-Marfo] and awarded GH¢5,000.00 cost to the Wa Polytechnic Governing Council who suspended the Rector early this year.

Delivering his ruling, the judge said upon hearing the arguments from counsels of both sides, he established that the respondents did not give the complainant fair hearing before slapping the suspension on the Rector.

He said the Polytechnic Governing Council did not also follow the necessary procedures before arriving at the decision to suspend the man.

Professor Owusu-Marfo was suspended sometime in April this year by the Polytechnic Governing Council after several corruptions and financial malfeasance allegations were levelled against him by some disgruntled staff of the institution, but the Professor denied profusely of any wrongdoing.

The decision to suspend the Rector was taken at an emergency meeting in April by the Polytechnic Governing Council at the Ministry of Education in Accra where he was absent due to ill health.

Even though Prof Owusu-Marfo could not attend the meeting as required, it was agreed by majority of members present to suspend him to open way for an investigation to be launched into the multiple petitions written against him.

Mr. Alfred Kyia Yeboah, Lawyer for Prof. Owusu-Marfo expressed profound gratitude that the High Court granted their application, saying it was justice deserved.

Professor Emmanuel Marfo-Owusu, a Chemical Cystallographer and Supramolecular Chemist, was appointed in January 2017 and inducted last month as the Rector for Wa Polytechnic amidst rich cultural displays.

But, less than one month of his colourful investiture, he was embroiled in corruption claims by some staff, which compelled the Polytechnic Governing Council to suspend him in a letter dated 5th April 2018, pending further investigations.

He had since denied any wrongdoing and insisted the purchase of the Mercedes Benz saloon car, which was at the centre of the controversy, went through the right procurement process, in which he only played his part by voting.

The voting was 4-3 in favour of the purchase of GH¢503,000.00 car, according to Professor Marfo-Owusu.

Source: GNA