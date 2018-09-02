Upper West REGSEC inaugurates committee to probe Nandom disturbance

The Upper West Regional Security Council (REGSEC) on Monday inaugurated a five-member committee to investigate the clashes between two Muslim factions in Nandom in the Upper West Region.

The committee comprises one representative each from the Judicial Service, Regional Peace Council, Traditional Authority, the Nandom District Assembly, Regional Chief Imam and the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council.

Regional Minister Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan, who inaugurated the committee, called on members to come up with measures that would prevent conflicts in the future.

He urged them to look into the both immediate and remote causes leading to the disturbances, assess the conduct of the factions, assess extent of damage and also examine any other matters relevant to the incident.

“The committee is given 14 working days to submit a report and I urged the Committee to be dispassionate and do thorough work that will help bring finality to the matter,” he said.

Alhaji Alhassan said this is the second time REGSEC was inaugurating a Committee to investigate into disturbances in some municipal and District Assemblies in the Region and would not sit unconcerned for such unwanted disturbances.

“There is the need to delve into the matter and any person found culpable will have to be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

He appealed to the factions to remain calm and give the committee the necessary support.

His Lordship Sidney Braimah, the Chairman of the Committee, assured REGSEC and the public of good and trusted work.

“We will reach our conclusions without fear or favor,” he said.

Source: GNA