Unemployed man jailed for stealing GH¢930.00

A twenty-four year-old unemployed, Alhassan Wala who broke into his victim’s room and made away with items valued at GH¢930.00 has been jailed two months in hard labour by a Magistrate Court in Cape Coast.

He pleaded guilty to stealing and unlawful entry.

Wearing a beautiful African print shirt with deep blue jeans trousers, the convict who could not stand properly in court due to severe beatings he claimed to have received on his arrest, was convicted on his own plea.

The police have mounted a search for his accomplice whose name has been withheld.

He went away with a Nokia mobile phone, a pair of trousers, T-Shirts and a cash of GH¢450.00 all totalling GH¢930.00.

According to the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector John Asare Bediako, Mr Ishmael Nyan, the complainant is a footballer who lives at Sewin, near the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) in the same vicinity with the convict and his accomplice.

According to the fact given in court, late in the night of Monday, August 6, 2018, the convict and the second accused person broke into the complainant’s room through the window by cutting part of the net and removed the louvre blades.

Unknown to the convict, he dropped his red cap behind the complainant’s window and the latter found it in the morning and used to trace the convict and handed him over to the police.

The convict, during investigations admitted the offence and mentioned second accused person as his accomplice.

The mobile phone was retrieved from him, but the other items could not be found and he was charged with the offence.

Source: GNA