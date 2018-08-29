Two suicide cases recorded in five days at Agona Swedru

The Agona Swedru Municipality in the Central Region have, within five days, recorded two suicided cases at separate locations.

The deceased are Isaac Yankson, also known as Paa Kwesi, a 45-year old famer, and Richard Arhin, 41-year old driver, who were living at Yaabem and Woraba Estate respectively, suburbs of Agona Swedru.

Police Superintendent Seth Pantsi Yirenkyi, the Agona Swedru District Police Commander, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Swedru, said the first suicide case occurred on August 18, 2018, whilst the second happened on August 22, 2018.

He said one Robert Nkum, a brother of Yankson, reported to the Police that they could not find him the previous day adding that the Police accompanied Nkum to the house and Yankson’s door was forced opened.

Supt. Yirenkyi said they found the body hanging on a rope tied to the ceiling and the Police brought it down and sent it to the Agona Swedru Municipal Government Hospital Morgue for autopsy.

Superintendent Yirenkyi said an autopsy report conducted on the late Yankson revealed that he suffered from hypoxia, a condition of the body in which the tissues are starved of oxygen.

Supt. Yirenkyi said in the other case, about 0600 hours on August 22, the Police received a message from the Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Samuel Yankey, that somebody had hanged himself along the road near the Agona District Assembly Basic School.

He (Supt. Yirenkyi) said he dispatched police personnel to the scene who found a male adult dressed in a pair of trousers and a black and yellow Lacoste with a black back-pack hanging on a tree.

Superintendent Yirenkyi said the mother of the deceased gave his age as 41 years.

He said a search on his bag revealed an extract of a missing license bearing the name Richard Arhin, a phone and cash of 98 Ghana Cedis.

He said the body had been deposited at the Agona Swedru Hospital Morgue for autopsy adding that no foul-play was suspected in connection with the two cases.

Source: GNA