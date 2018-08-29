Australian High Commission provides disability friendly toilets for Adaklu schools

The Australian High Commission has constructed three disability friendly toilets for three basic schools in the Adaklu District to promote inclusive education as captured in the Sustainable Development Goals.

The project is an initiative of Future Generations International, an NGO working with Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) with funding from the High Commission’s Direct Aid Programme.

Torda, Anfoe and the EP Basic Schools each received well adapted four-seater toilets.

The NGO also renovated existing public toilet facilities to improve sanitation in the District.

The school modification project also provided among others, wheelchair access ramps for the schools.

Madam Jullian Suggate, Vice Secretary and Deputy Consul of the Australian High Commission, during a tour of the projects, said inclusive education for PWDs, gender related programmes, as well as projects leaning towards the interests of the people remain a top priority as far as its aid package which focused on education and sanitation were concerned.

Madam Suggate said more is needed to be done to balance the distribution of interventions to vulnerable groups, and that the Commission would continue to partner NGOs, community groups, schools, health facilities and local governments towards that end.

Mr John Incoom, Executive Director of the NGO, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the plight of PWDs in the District has hit tipping points with most of them confined indoors and unable to access education.

He said the project would benefit about 70 PWDs who had to trek significant distances to access sanitary facilities.

Source: GNA