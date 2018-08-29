Man sentenced to Ankaful Asylum over anal sex

A 22-year old head porter who had anal sex with a seven year old boy at Community 18, Lashibi in Accra has been convicted as a “Criminal Lunatic,” by an Accra Circuit Court.

Nicolas Dzifanu was, therefore, sentenced to the Ankaful Asylum.

This means that Dzifanu would be undergoing medical treatment at the place until the hospital declares him fit to the Ministry of the Interior.

The Convict could only be released under Presidential pardon, following the recommendations from the Ministry of the Interior.

Dzifanu had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement and he was convicted. It was however after the conviction that it came to the notice of the court that Dzifanu had a mental challenge.

According to the court, a report from the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and the evidence of the Medical Officer in charge of the Hospital confirmed that Dzifanu has an intellectual disability.

When the matter was forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department, it advised that since Dzifanu had been convicted he should be sentenced.

After considering the medical report, the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku sentenced Dzifanu to the Ankaful Asylum as a criminal lunatic.

The case of Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire was that, the complainant in the matter is the victim’s mother, who is unemployed.

Prosecution said the convict resides in the same house with the complainant at Community 18, Lashibi. On March 3, 2016 at about 1900 hours, the complainant wanted to bath the victim but she could not find the victim.

Prosecution said the complainant searched for the victim till midnight until she was informed by the convict’s grandmother that she overheard Dzifanu conversing with the victim earlier on.

Based on that information, Prosecution said the complainant walked straight into the convict’s room only to see him (Dzifanu) having anal sex with the victim.

The complainant, prosecution said raised an alarm and the convict was nabbed and escorted to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit at Baatsona where a report was made and a Police medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.

In Dzifanu’s caution statement, he admitted the offence, Prosecution added.

Source: GNA