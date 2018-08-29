CAF to take a final decision on Ghana September 28

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), would meet next month to discuss the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON), to be hosted by Ghana.

Information gathered by the GNA Sports indicates that, the controversy surrounding the hosting of the competition by Ghana would be discussed thoroughly and the final decision would be taken by the CAF Executive Committee at its meeting on 27-28 September 2018 in Egypt.

The meeting would discuss a report on a last inspection team to Ghana, which would be led by Deputy General Secretary Tony Baffoe.

In view of the above developments, Ghana remains the host of the competition thereby bringing to an end reports of Ghana losing the right to host the competition.

