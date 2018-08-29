Leverage on journalism best practices – Dogbevi

Journalists must employ high level professionalism in their jobs to take advantage of the emerging wealth creation opportunities in the digital space, Mr. Emmanuel K. Dogbevi, a media consultant has advised.

He said the current changing trends in media work brought on by the advent of global digitisation, has called for an urgent need for content producers to cash in on the available multiple on-line platforms, to digitise their contents for money.



Mr Dogbevi, who is also the Managing Editor of Ghana Business News was making a presentation on how journalists could use the varying web-tools and ethical journalistic practices on social media, in the face of the emerging new media.

This was at the fourth edition of MTN Open Coffee forum, held at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi.

The event brought together the media and other stakeholders from other relevant industries to brainstorm and share ideas in the telecommunication industry space.

Mr Dogbevi said the rising challenges in the print media industry that is, high cost of production, printing challenges, power outages, limited customer reach and the liability of back copies, vis-à-vis the current low readership, should be a compelling reason for newspaper producers to go on-line, where about 70 per cent log on and read.

He said any valid information produced in a well-packaged content with accompanying authentic images, put on any website using any online App, has a huge potential to draw tremendous traffic – listenership, readership or viewership.



“We only need to establish credibility, upholding originality, factual accuracy and good writing skills.

“This way, credibility and a strong social media presence is established, which is an incentive for leveraging digitisation in journalism to generate wealth”.

He said journalists can go digital by using the Youtube as in MTN-Shortz or just simply mobile phone APPs, twitter, skype among other Apps.

The Media Consultant said there were myriad advantages in digitised journalism that included; reaching multiple readers at the same time, it’s interactive and publishers receive quick feedback.



