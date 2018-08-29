FIFA appoints normalization committee in Ghana

The world football governing body FIFA says it has appointed a normalization committee in Ghana following a meeting it had with the country’s authorities as they sought to dissolve the country’s football association.

In a press release issued Wednesday August 29, 2018 and copied to ghanabusinessnews.com, FIFA said after the recent meeting it had with the Ghana government officials together with the head of the FIFA/CAF liaison team for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) concerning the situation of the FA considering the fact that the Ghana government has withdrawn its decision to liquidate the Association the Bureau of the FIFA Council decided August 27, 2018 to appoint a normalization committee for the GFA.

“The suspension of the GFA will subsequently not take effect,” it added.

The release stated the following as the mandate of the committee:

– To run the GFA’s daily affairs and cooperate with the special task force once it has been set up by FIFA, CAF and the Government of Ghana;

– To review the GFA statutes to ensure compliance with the requirements of FIFA and CAF, particularly art. 15 of the FIFA Statutes, and;

– Once the GFA statutes meet the requirements of FIFA and CAF, to organise and conduct elections of a GFA executive committee on the basis of the revised GFA statutes.

The normalisation committee shall be composed of an adequate number of members to be identified by a joint FIFA/CAF mission to be deployed to Ghana as soon as possible. All members of the normalisation committee must pass an eligibility check to be carried out by the FIFA Review Committee. The normalisation committee will act as an electoral committee and none of its members will be eligible for any of the open positions in the elections.

The specified period of time during which the normalisation committee shall perform its functions shall expire when all of the above-mentioned tasks have been properly fulfilled, but by no later than 31 March 2019.