SWAG congratulates Dogboe

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), has congratulated Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe, for successfully defending his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Batamweight title over the weekend.

Dogboe, made the first defence of his WBO Super Bantamweight title with a first round knockout of Japanese challenger, Hidenori Otake in the United States of America (USA).

Dogboe (20-0, 13 KOs) handed Otake (31-3-3), with a good hook in the second minute of the first round to end the fight.

A statement signed by Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, president of SWAG said, the boxer has demonstrated the quality required to be ranked among the best in his weight category.

It said, the fast rate at which his opponent was disposed off, was an ample demonstration of his determination to stamp his authority in the rank and rewrite the history of Ghana boxing after the legendary Azumah Nelson.

“Your exploits in your last two fights gives us fond memories of legendary Azumah, who also made mince meat of his opponents, no matter how good they were.

“You have once again proven to all that self discipline and hard work are the ultimate qualities needed to excel at the highest level of boxing,” the statement added.

The statement urged Dogboe to remain focused, committed and disciplined in his quest to unify all the titles in his category.

Source: GNA