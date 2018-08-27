Kotoko defeat Hearts in first leg of Special Super Two Clash

Kumasi Asante Kotoko handed Accra Hearts of Oak a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of the off season clash dubbed “Super Two”, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The match, aimed at keeping the two sides busy, following the indefinite break in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) as well as raise funds, saw Sogne Yacouba opening the scores in the 38th minute of the game.

Kotoko held on to the lead till the close of the first half.

Dominant Kotoko increased the tally on the 60th minute, to seal victory for the home side.

Hearts would bee seeking to overturn the 2-0 defeat in the next leg to be determined by both clubs who are organisers of the special super two clash.

Source: GNA