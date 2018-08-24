Isaac Dogboe: Ghana’s last man standing targets Otake knockdown

Word Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Bantamweight Champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (19-0, 13 KO), would have his superfluous boxing prowess tested when he mounts the ring to face former title challenger Hidenori Otake (31-2-3, 14 knockouts) in his first title defence on Saturday at the Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona, United States of America (USA).

Dogboe’s (19-0, 13 KO) comeback against Jesse Magdaleno in April, would remain in the history of Ghana boxing after a dazzling and scintillating performance, especially after coming off the canvas to knock Magdeleno in the eleventh round.

Hidenori would making his second attempt at the World title after suffering unanimous decision defeat against Scott Quigg in 2014 and would have to be at his best, if he is to wrestle the title from Ghana’s undisputed champion.

Saturday’s bout would certainly offer something memorable considering the style of both boxers.

Prior to the fight, the camp of both boxers, traded verbal punches and jabs outside the ring as they seek to win the psychological battle. Here are some few quotes from both boxers;

The champion says, “there’s going to be fireworks, like I’ve always said,” Dogboe told Sky Sports.

“Hidenori is a come forward fighter. I’m also a come forward fighter. I believe that I’ve got more skills than Hidenori.

“We’re going to take this fight back to basics and we’re looking forward to knocking him out and then looking forward to the future and unifying the division.

The challenger on the other hand said “I’ve watched Dogboe’s last three fights and noticed how he likes to always assert himself by coming forward. I’ll watch and control the distance.” The one fighter who did just that was Satoshi Shimizu, who defeated Dogboe in the Olympics. “It’s unnecessary for me to watch that amateur fight as Shimizu is a south paw.”

“I understand that this is my last chance at a title shot. I don’t feel any pressure about this fact, but am instead motivated.” Part of that motivation comes from Dogboe’s multitasking personality in which he’s talked about unifying titles after he defeats Otake and also wanting to enrol in university, potentially this fall. “I really hope he takes classes but I’ll prevent him from attending anything too soon,” he told boxing scene.

Dogboe’s effective left hook and right power punch could do serious damage to the 37-year old Japanese who is the not the fattest of boxers, but has ferocious right hand jabs. Dogboe’s technical abilities in the ring has been superb so far, as he often manages his endeavours in the ring with regards to energy and stamina.

Hidenori who stand at 5′ 7½″, certainly got the height advantage over Dogboe who is 5’2. Otake often closes down his opponent, as he look to effect his combinations and more bouts under his belt, which could be an advantage in terms of experience.

The orthodox boxer has an awkward style of fighting and has big left hand and has the ability to throw double combination punches, which could prove crucial to his chances of causing an upset.

Dogboe’s outing on Saturday would certainly set the stage for unification across the other three world titles which includes the WBA, WBC and the IBF and Ghanaians from all and sundry would support his course of stepping into the shoes of one of the country’s great and celebrated boxing icon, Professor Azumah Nelson.

