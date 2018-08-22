More communities in Gomoa West benefitting from school feeding programme

Towns and Villages currently benefiting from the school feeding programme in the Gomoa West district of the Central region, have increased from 24 to 50, since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over the administration of the country.

Mr. Bismark K. Nkoom, Gomoa West District Chief Executive (DCE), disclosed this at a durbar organized by the chiefs and people of Gomoa-Kyiren and Gomoa Ngyiresi, to mark the annual “ahobakese” festival.

Mr. Nkoom said the Gomoa West District Assembly is tirelessly working out plans to raise the number of school feeding communities in the District to 78 by the end of next year.

He said that the motive behind the Assembly’s move was to ensure that as many towns and villages as possible in the Gomoa far West Area, got their fair share of the school feeding system to inspire more children to attend school.

Mr. Nkoom reassured people in the Gomoa-West Administrative Area of government’s determination to improve road networks in the District before the end of the year, adding that, the first phase of the rehabilitation work had been completed, and appealed to the people to exercise restraint.

The DCE charged parents and guardians in the District to strive and encourage their children to embrace education seriously because that was the best way and the most reliable socio-economic security they could bequeath their children for a better future.

Osabarima Bondam Adu Entsenyi Joshuah II, Sahen of Gomoa Akyempim traditional area and the Odikro of Gomoa-Kyiren, expressed the hope that government would speed up the road rehabilitation works in the district to improve the transportation system in the area.

He assured government that chiefs in the Gomoa West District have accepted the challenge to educate parents and guardians in the District to fully embrace education by encouraging their children to attend school.

Source: GNA