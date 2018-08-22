German actress sues Harvey Weinstein for rape

A German actress has filed a lawsuit in California against one-time Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault.

The plaintiff will take the pseudonym Emma Loman for the case, her New York lawyer John G Balestriere told dpa on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, the woman is a German resident and has worked since 2004 as a model, actress and producer.

The civil lawsuit, filed with a California district court on Monday, accuses Weinstein of raping the plaintiff at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival in his hotel suite. Her lawyers allege assault, deprivation of liberty and violations of US anti-trafficking laws for the purpose of sexual exploitation and are demanding compensation.

Weinstein’s lawyer Phyllis Kupferstein rejected the accusations as “untrue” and said they are past the statute of limitations, according to a statement seen by dpa. Steps will be taken immediately to have the case dismissed.

The German actress is one of dozens of women who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault. The 66-year-old is currently facing trial in the US over six sex offences, including rape, all of which he denies. He was released from custody after paying bail of 1 million dollars.

Source: dpa