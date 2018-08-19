Bukom Fist of Fury launched

The maiden edition of the Bukom Fist of Fury, was launched on Friday, at a very colour ceremony at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra.

The ‘Bukom First of Fury’ which is the incarnation of the Mortein Boxing League is aimed at unearthing and grooming young boxers.

The boxing fiesta, which is sponsored by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), would commence on September 28, with an exhibition of the finesse boxing skills coupled with a music and fashion showcase to help ignite spirit of boxing and thrill boxing fans.

Speaking at the launch of the event which was graced numerous boxing stalwarts, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mr. Peter Zwennes, expressed his delight for the resumption of the league, as they look to produce more talents.

“It’s a great sense of relief to have the boxing league back, considering the various financial challenges that faced the Mortein boxing league.

“There is no doubt that, the country abounds in many talents in boxing and the resumption of the boxing league would help unearth boxing potentials just as the Mortein boxing league did.

“The likes of George Ashie and others passed through the ranks of the boxing league,” Mr. Zwennes noted.

He rallied for support for more sponsors to come on board to help compliment the gesture shown by GNPC for supporting this massive boxing league.

Mr. Majeed Bawah, Acting Director of National Sports Authority, said he was excited with the launch of the boxing league “at the time where football is tatters” as they could count on the sport to lift the image of Ghana.

Mr. Bawah bemoaned the lack of support for the sport, which has won lots of titles for the country as compared to football, which has failed to yield any major titles in recent times.

This year’s “Bukom Fist of Fury” comprises three tie boxing league, which includes juvenile boxing, amateur boxing league and the professional championship fight night.

