Akatsi North farmers receive 50,000 cashew seedlings

About 50,000 high yield cashew seedlings have been handed over for free distribution to interested farmers in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region under Government’s “Planting for Export and Rural Development” programme.

Dr Prince Amuzu, the District Chief Executive, at a ceremony at Ave Afiadeyingba to hand over the seedlings, said cashew held equal market value as cocoa and would add more to the livelihoods of farmers in the area.

He expressed gratitude to Government for the initiative, and entreated the about 300 farmers, which included some 50 women on the project to take advantage of the initiative.

Dr Amuzu said a second phase of the project would propagate 70,000 seedlings, with plans to engage farmers in oil palm plantation too, with some 30,000 oil palm seedlings.

The DCE urged more women to get involved and appealed to landowners to release land for the various projects.

Mr Anthony Ekor, the Akatsi North District Director of Agriculture said farmers would be grouped into farmer associations for easy access to support and that his Department would assist with the transplanting, and maintenance of the seedlings.

He said the spacing of cashew trees supported inter-cropping, and said the variety would yield after three to four years, making it an ideal crop for small holder farmers.

The GNA was told Government recently released a brand new pickup truck to aid the project and other activities of the District Agriculture Department.

Source: GNA