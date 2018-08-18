Government renews curfew on Alavanyo and Nkonya Townships

The Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, has on the advice of the Volta Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument, renewed the Curfew hours imposed on Alavanyo and Nkonya Townships.

A statement signed by Mr Dery said the curfew hours are from 1800 hours to 0600 hours, effective Sunday, August 19, 2018.

It expressed government’s appreciation to the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area for their efforts in ensuring peace in the part of the country and urged them to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of all their conflicts and disputes.

Meanwhile, Government will like to reiterate that, there is a ban on all persons in the two towns and their environs from carrying arms, ammunitions or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunitions will be arrested and prosecuted, it said.

Source: GNA