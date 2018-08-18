Curfew on Kpatinga and environs renewed

The Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, has on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument renewed the Curfew hours imposed on Kpatinga and its environs.

A statement signed by Mr Dery said the curfew hours will be from 0000 hours (12:00 midnight) to 0400 hours, effective, Friday, August 17, 2018.

It expressed appreciation to the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area and urged them to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the Kpatinga and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunitions or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted, the statement added.

Source: GNA