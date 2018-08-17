Dr Obengfo’s alleged murder case duplicate docket before AG

Duplicate docket on the alleged murder case involving Dr Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh, Proprietor of Obengfo Hospital at Weija, has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department for advice, Prosecution told the Court on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant Rose Animah who held brief for the substantive prosecutor, told an Accra Central District Court that the police was waiting for the said advice from the Attorney General’s Department.

Sergeant Animah also informed the District Court that Dr Obeng-Andoh aka Obengfo had also secured a GHC100,000.00 bail at the High Court.

Prosecution therefore prayed the Court for adjournment.

Following prosecution’s submission, the Court adjourned the matter to September 13.

Dr Obengfo dressed in his blue black suit; appeared relieved when he turned up in court on Thursday as compared to previous appearances. He was in the company of Edward Amponsah, the Hospital Cleaner.

Amponsah is being held for impersonation. The two accused persons’ pleas have not been taken by the Court.

Dr Obengfo is being held for allegedly murdering Ms Stacy Offei Darko, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of National Entrepreneurship Innovative Programme (NEIP) who had visited the facility.

The High Court presided over by Mr Justice Kofi Dorgu admitted Dr Obengfo to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000.00 with one surety to be justified.

The Circuit Court had also admitted Dr Obengfo to GH¢50,000.00 bail for operating a health facility without licence and practicing medicine without lawful authority.

The facts as narrated in the murder case by prosecution were that the complainant, Nana Akosua Animah, was the mother of Ms Offei Darko aged 37. She resides at Michel Camp, Tema.

On May 20, this year Stacy went to Dr Obeng-Andoh’s hospital for a Liposuction and fat Transfer surgery, but she died at about 1600 hours the following day.

Prosecution said on May 22, based on the orders of Dr Obeng-Andoh; Amponsah sent the body to three different mortuary facilities, but the body was rejected with the reason that her relative must be present before she could be accepted in those morgues.

Amponsah, subsequently, sent the body to Saint Gregory Hospital Mortuary at Buduburam where he falsely presented himself to the Morgue Attendant as the biological brother of Stacy and thus authorised that the body be embalmed.

According to prosecution, the body was then stored in the morgue without the knowledge of the deceased actual relatives or the Police.

The deceased relatives however got wind of the incident on May 24, and they reported the matter to the Police.

When the Police proceeded to the Morgue and inspected the body, it found multiple surgery fresh scars on some parts. The body was then transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and later the accused persons were picked up.

Source: GNA