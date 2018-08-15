Gender ministry repays judgement debt

The Ministry of Gender and Social Protection says it has repaid its judgement debt of GH236,000 owed to PC Doors Company following a court action by the company against the Ministry.

The judgement debt came about as a result of delay payment by the African Development Bank (AfDB) to PC Doors Company, which had supplied vocational tools to the Ministry for a skill development project.

This came up when, Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection accompanied by officials of the Ministry appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to answer questions on the 2016 Auditor General’s Report.

Mr Owusu Djabi, the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry also explained that the Ministry of Gender had entered into an arrangement with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to sponsor the Gender Responsive Skill and Community Development Project.

He said under the arrangement, PC Doors Company was to deliver vocational tools to young women who have entered into male dominated trade like carpentry, masonry and as electricians, among others.

He said the Ministry was to check and advice the AfDB when the items are delivered so that the AfDB would directly transfer the amount involved to PC Doors.

Mr Djabi said when the items were delivered they informed the AfDB to effect the direct payment.

He said, however, that the AfDB had some internal issues and as a result delayed in the payment of the facility.

He said as a result of the court action the Ministry’s account was also garnisheed by the supplier, which resulted in the judgement debt.

He said the auditors also advised that subsequently the Ministry should ensure that all procurements made by the Ministry should be paid promptly.

Mr Djabi also explained GH6,739,602.53 withholding tax from the school feeding caterers, which they were supposed to remit to the Ghana Revenue Authority was not released to the Ministry.

He said the School Feeding Programme was always in arears so any money they received from the Ministry of Finance was paid straight to the caterers.

Source: GNA