Capital Rural Bank trains customers on financial management 

The Management of Capital Rural Bank Limited at Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality, on Tuesday organised a financial management training for its customers engaged in small and medium enterprises in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

About 70 customer entrepreneurs of the Bank selected from Dormaa-Ahenkro, Nkrankwanta, Chiraa, Tanoso and Yamfo benefited from the day’s training, which exposed and introduced them to record keeping, general business plan and customer care.

Mr Stephen Adu-Yeboah, the General Manager, said the Bank had designed excellent packages to motivate loyal customers.

Such packages, he added included reduction in interest rate and extension of loan recovery, and advised the customers to remain loyal to the Bank to benefit from the facilities.

The training is designed by the Bank to empower and guide customers to become successful entrepreneurs and make them financially buoyant as well.

Mr Adu-Yeboah expressed the hope that the participants would go back and apply the knowledge they had acquired to improve on their economic and business activities.

Source: GNA