National Catholic Secretariat distances itself from alleged Obinim video

The Office of the Secretary General of the National Catholic Secretariat has disassociated itself with a video titled: Roman Father Reveals Angel Obinim Mysteriously Turned His Destiny from Zero to Hero” currently circulating on social media.

The video presented a testimony purported to be given by a man, who called himself Rev. Fr. Thomas Chijioke Nwachukwu, alleging that he is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Sokoto, Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency from the Office of the Secretary General, National Catholic Secretariat, Accra.

“We wish to state that the Catholic Church in Ghana does not associate herself with this video and its content. We therefore ask all Catholics in Ghana not to allow themselves to be misled or shaken by this video and its content”, the statement said.

It said the Office of the Secretary General is making efforts to communicate with the competent ecclesiastical authority of the Diocese of Sokoto and the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria to ascertain the identity and status of the said priest.

“Let us continue to pray for the leadership and members of the Catholic Church, especially the Holy Father Pope Francis, our Bishops, Priests and Religious”, the statement said.

Source: GNA