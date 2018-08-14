KAIPTC evaluates Disaster Communication and Warning course

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) on Monday started a two-week pilot course to evaluate Disaster Communication and Warning manual

The aim of the course is to evaluate instructors and participants materials, determine the effectiveness of the instruction, and test course timing and agenda in order to make final changes to the course material.

The completed course materials would also be translated into French for the pilot course to be held at the Centre in November.

The course is being attended by 25 participants drawn from Ghana, Togo, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Senegal.

Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Griffiths S. Evans, Commandant, KAIPTC, said the centre is keeping with their mission of providing globally recognised capacity for international actors on peace and security issues.

He said through training, education and research KAOPTC is fostering peace and stability, and it would continue its work on a new initiative related to disaster preparedness and capacity building in West Africa.

He said the goal KAIPTC’s Disaster Management Programme was to develop and offer basic disaster management courses in support of West African disaster mangers and their professional development in the civilian and security sectors.

He said this multi-year effort began with an assessment of regional training needs to support understanding of the professional development requirements for disaster mangers across the sub-region.

He said a curriculum review session had been held to gain input from regional subject matter experts.

“KAIPTC has over the years established itself as the Centre of excellence for research and training in peacekeeping programmes and activities.

“To date, the Centre has offered courses in diverse aspects of peacekeeping operations for over 18,500 individuals and organisations globally,” he said.

He said the Disaster Communication and Warning Course would help in providing disaster or emergency response practitioners with the basic knowledge and skills in communicating effectively under various emergency circumstances.

He said the course would enable disaster practitioners distinguish between strategic, operational and tactical communications, so as to draft the appropriate public information in emergency situations.

He commended the United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM) for providing funding for the course and for their contributions to strengthen peace and security in Africa.

Source: GNA