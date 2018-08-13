Black Princesses end World Cup campaign with victory over New Zealand

Ghana’s under-20 female national team, Black Princesses, ended their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over New Zealand, at the Stade Guy-Piriou in this year’s Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-20 Women’s World Cup in France.

A solitary late strike from Ruth Anima, ensured victory for the Black Princesses in their last group game, having lost to France and Holland in their first two games.

The Black Princesses started the game on front foot with some good display of football but New Zealand look more dangerous on the attack.

Both sides created few chances in the first half, with the clearest chance falling to New Zealand’s Sam Tawharu, who couldn’t capitalize on a defensive mix up from close range with Ghana goalkeeper Martha Annan making a brillant save.

Ghana’s Sandra Owusu-Ansah and Anima also had good opportunities in the first half, but they couldn’t strike home for the West Africans as the first half ended scoreless.

The Junior Football Ferns started the second half with more purpose upfront as they targeted all three points which could help them qualify to the quarter-finals but Ghana’s defence stood resolute with goalkeeper Martha Annan making series of good saves to deny the Junior Football Ferns.

The game was certainly heading for a goalless draw but the Black Princesses claimed all three points in the last stages of the second half .

After a good build up play, Grace Asantewaa’s ferecious shot struck the crossbar, but Amina was on hand to head home from close range to delight of Ghana’s coach Yussif Basigi.

The results wasn’t enough for the Black Princess, as France and Netherlands secured the available two spots from Group A, with seven pionts and six points respectively.

Source: GNA