Royal Air Maroc cancels flight, passengers stranded

Passengers traveling to Accra, Brazzaville and Monrovia have expressed disappointment on the cancellation of their flights by the authorities of Royal Air Maroc.

The passengers were traveling from various destinations on transit via Casablanca.

A number of stranded passengers told the GNA at the Mohammed V International Airport that they were not notified.

Information gathered from these passengers indicated that some had been in Morocco for the past two days due to the flight cancellation.

On Friday, when passengers got to the Airport and wanted to transit, they were told the flights had been cancelled but no reasons were given.

After waiting for long hours, an official from the Airline finally confirmed the cancellation and indicated the next departure time for the passengers to Accra and Monrovia.

The flight for Accra was fixed at 1000 on Saturday, while the flight for Monrovia was fixed at the same time on Saturday.

Mr Francis Fosu, a passenger traveling from Italy told the GNA that the Airline should have notified passengers via text or email.

He said on arrival in Accra, he sent a complaint to his travel agent, who purchased the ticket for him, adding that he would sue the Airline.

Mr Harold Aryitey, another passenger traveling from Geneva said the situation was disrespectful to the African travellers and said the cancellation of the flights by the Airline was a regular occurrence without explanations.

Mr Eric Antwi, who was traveling from New York said he had contacted his lawyer and further action would be taken.

A passenger from Monrovia, who spoke French and was interpreted into English said, the situation was bad, because the Airline had not given him food to eat.

“I have not even taken my bath since l arrived at the Airport,” he added.

Passengers were given temporary accommodation with some snacks to manage the situation.

Source: GNA