Three illegal Chinese miners granted bail

Three Chinese nationals who were arraigned for allegedly indulging in illegal mining operations at Tarkwa have been granted bail by a court.

The government has imposed a temporarily ban on small scale mining in a bid to safeguard water bodies and other natural habitats which has come under threat due the operations of some illegal miners.

Yu Hon Lei 59, Luan Jian 51, and Kai Lun, 55 were arrested by the Operation Vanguard team which comprises of Policemen and Military officers in Tarkwa led by Major P.A Derry.

The three who were charged of conspiracy to commit crime to wit mining, pleaded not guilty whilst their lawyer prayed the court to grant them bail.

The court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew granted each person GH¢30,000 bail with two sureties.

He also ordered them to lodge their passports with the Court’s Registry.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Essel-Dadzie prosecuting, told the court that at about 1600 hours on July 21, 2018 the operation vanguard team toured some illegal mining sites at Teberebie junction in the Tarkwa Nsueam Municipality as part of measures to clamp down illegal mining activities in the area.

She said whiles on the exercise the team met the accused mining illegally and apprehended them.

ASP Essel-Dadzie said after thorough investigations the accused persons were charged with the offence.

Source: GNA