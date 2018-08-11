Man jailed 12 years for robbery

A 30-year man has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Circuit Court for robbery.

Kofi Baah, together three other accomplices, on the run, had attacked and robbed a security man at the Kumasi campus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) of his mobile phone and cash.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence but the court ruled otherwise based on the evidence before it.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Felix Akowuah told the court, presided over by Ms. Mary Nsemkyire, that the incident happened on March 25, this year, at about 0500 hours.

The victim was on his way to the workplace on foot, from his house not far from the University campus, when Baah and his fugitive criminal colleagues, suddenly emerged and ordered him to surrender everything he had on him or get killed.

They forcibly removed a mobile phone and cash of GH¢7.00 he was carrying on him.

The prosecution said at about 0830 hours same day – three-and-a-half hours after the robbery attack, the victim spotted Baah at the Sofoline lorry terminal, alerted the police and seized before he could escape.

The phone stolen from the victim was found on him during a body search by the police.

Source: GNA