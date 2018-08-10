We won’t change laws on same-sex marriage – President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the nation that his government is never going to legalize same sex marriage.

His Administration had no intention to invalidate the culture and beliefs of the people of Ghana.

“Let me assure you that this government has no plans to change the law on same sex marriage. We have no authority and we will not seek any authority to do so.”

President Akufo-Addo was responding to an appeal made by the Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church at its 2018 Synod in Accra.

“Effective discipleship – The cross and our commitment”, was the theme chosen for the event.

The President underlined the need for the government and the church to accept to work together to make life better for the people.

The young population was no longer willing to wait for the long-promised improvement in their lives and therefore they needed to forge stronger partnership to inject pace into the nation’s development to meet the needs of the population.

He said he was not against the building of magnificent cathedrals or mosques, but “I believe also very much that the towns and cities should have paved roads, good sanitation and beautiful homes for the people to live in, when they go to worship”.

“Whilst encouraging the youth to hear the call of the Lord to become priests, prophets, preachers, we should also spur them on to become engineers, scientists, carpenters, masons, plumbers, mathematics teachers, tailors, etc., because we must have a properly functioning society to be able to worship in peace.”

President Akufo-Addo spoke of how the church was seen as leading the drive for development, as they built and ran schools and hospitals, led the campaign for good sanitation.

He expressed concern about the emerging trend were priests competed to show who was more powerful and richer – with some churches appearing to forget about the poor and the vulnerable in society.

President Akufo-Addo said it should come as no surprise that there were calls for taxes to be imposed on church incomes.

“When you step out of the charity sphere, out of education and out of healthcare, you are putting yourself in the line of the taxman,” he cautioned.

He reminded the church that the country would not make progress if it focused its message only on miracles for prosperity, which contradicted the principles of education and hard work that were the surest path to success for both individuals and nations.

“I know that the church can be very influential, and make a dramatic difference in education, health and sanitation.

The same enthusiasm that you are able to marshal to grow and increase your numbers’, that same enthusiasm. can help to build Ghana. Let us join hands together and build the happy and prosperous Ghana we all want. It is well within our reach,” he added.

Source: GNA