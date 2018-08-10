Bolgatanga Assembly disburses Common Fund to PWDs

The Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly in the Upper East Region has disbursed the three percent of the Assembly’s Common Fund, meant for Persons with Disability (PWDs) to 113 beneficiaries.

The GHc105, 271.00, distributed to persons with various forms of disabilities with the highest beneficiary receiving GHc2, 800.00 and the lowest beneficiary receiving GHc300.00. It is aimed at supporting them to undertake income generating activities to improve their livelihoods.

In a brief ceremony to hand over the cheques to the beneficiaries, Mr Joseph Amiyuure, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) indicated that, the welfare of the PWDs was paramount to the Assembly and hoped the monies would go a long way to put them into businesses including livestock rearing, basket weaving, petty trading among others.

He said the President’s vision of building Ghana beyond aid, would only be realised when the citizenry were self-sufficient and capable of providing their basic needs such as food, healthcare, shelter, education among others.

The MCE disclosed that the grant was a start-up capital for them and they were expected to put them into profitable ventures to achieve maximum benefit and improve upon their livelihoods, especially those living in rural communities.

Mr Amiyuure tasked the Department of Social Welfare to diligently monitor the activities of the beneficiaries to ensure that the monies were put into good use to achieve the desired results.

Mrs Mercy Pwavar, the Bolgatanga Municipal Director of Social Welfare thanked the Municipal Assembly for releasing the funds, and expressed her outfit’s commitment to undertake proper monitoring and evaluation of the beneficiaries’ activities to ensure proper use of the monies.

She indicated that about 600 PWDs applied, however, due to the limited budget, the other members would be served later and asked the beneficiaries to make good use of the funds to enable the department secure more funds for the other members.

Madam Faustina Asaknaba, a visually impaired beneficiary expressed gratitude to the Assembly for the assistance and pledged that she would use the money to purchase a refrigerator to venture into the sale of sachet water.

Mr Albert Amiyire, another beneficiary indicated that he would venture into livestock rearing while Madam Lucy Awinkala, a deaf and dumb beneficiary said she would channel her share into the sale of soft drinks and pastries.

Source: GNA