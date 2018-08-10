President inaugurates GH¢25.3m two-lane tunnel road

President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo has performed the ceremony to mark the official opening of the GH¢25.3 million two-lane tunnel road built under the Accra-Tema Motorway to link East Legon and the Spintex Road in Accra.

The project, funded from the Ghana Road Fund, involved widening of the existing single lane tunnel into two lanes to accommodate huge traffic volumes, improve the capacity and efficiency of the East Legon and Spintex intersection.

Added to this is the installation of lighting system for a pedestrian safety corridor.

President Akufo-Addo said it symbolized the road modernization programme being rolled out to make the roads safe for the people.

Such tunnels were going to become an integral part of all road planning and construction, especially where highways passed through towns and villages and where multi-level interchange and connections would not be feasible.

He said the decision to grow green grass and trees around the tunnel to protect the environment from noise and air pollution was refreshing.

“This green environment will be replicated in adjoining communities around the Tema Interchange Project; a clear departure from the proliferation of the billboards we see around the vicinity of such projects.”

President Akufo-Addo urged motorists and users of the tunnel to adhere to traffic management regulations put in place for the safety and convenience of everybody.

He applauded the people for their patience during the construction period, adding that, the provision of quality roads was an important tool for socio-economic development.

He repeated his government’s determination to go to every length to expand and improve the road network.

