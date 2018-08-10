Review national child health policies to help achieve SDG 3 – WVI-Ghana

World Vision International Ghana (WVI-G), has called for a re-look at the national child health policy to speed up efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) three, which seeks to ensure healthy lives and promote the well-being of people at all ages.

Mr Micah Ayo Olad, Health, Nutrition and HIV/AIDS Specialist of WVI-G, said the review should focus on stakeholder engagements to ensure effective collaboration and establish efficient framework for the planning and implementation of programmes on current health issues affecting mothers and children.

The review would further help the country to secure adequate and sustainable funding to implement health programmes, especially in the area of maternal and child health care.

Mr Olad made the call at a forum of members of the Congregation and Hope Action Team (CHAT) from the 22 operational communities of the WVI-G, at Agogo, in the Asante Akim North District of Ashanti.

The forum was to discuss and learn about issues related to maternal, newborn and child health, nutrition and HIV/AIDS.

The CHAT, a health intervention, established by the WVI-G in the District, is a collaborative venture with the District Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the Local Council of Churches as well as the local Council of Muslims.

The objective is to promote the education and public sensitisation on maternal and child health, nutrition and HIV/AIDS based on the teachings of the two faiths on good nutrition and health.

Mr Olad urged members of the team to continue to work hard to promote the health and development of their children.

Reverend Prince Bennett Ameyaw Bediakoh, the General Secretary of the Agogo Local Council of Churches (LCC), said members of the CHAT comprising Christians and Muslims, engage in outreach programmes to educate the people on various health programmes, especially how to manage pregnancies, baby care and exclusive breast-feeding.

Mallam Yahaya Abdiya, leader of the Hwidiem Muslim CHAT said through the CHAT, husbands have been educated on the need not to put their wives under stress, especially during pregnancies.

Mallam Abdulai Debaranyeh, the Zongo Chief for Hwidiem commended WVI-G for the initiative and said even though WVI-G was a Christian international organisation, its collaboration with other faith organisations, was helping to promote good health in all communities in the area.

Ms. Jennifer Judy Ayaam, the Health Project Officer of the Sekyere East Cluster of WVI-G, said the focus of the CHAT programme was to help achieve the basic objective of improving access to primary health care for all citizens, including women and children.

Source: GNA